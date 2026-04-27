U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 94th Army Air Missile Defense Command complete a wheelbarrow exercise as part of a combatives course at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, April 27, 2026. Soldiers gained hands-on experience that directly supports mission readiness and close combat effectiveness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark) (Photo cropped and edited to emphasize subjects).
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 22:25
|Photo ID:
|9644319
|VIRIN:
|260427-A-KV885-8046
|Resolution:
|3658x2439
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 94th AAMDC Soldiers Complete Combatives Course [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Dustin Stark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.