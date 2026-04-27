94th AAMDC Soldiers Complete Combatives Course

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 94th Army Air Missile Defense Command complete a wheelbarrow exercise as part of a combatives course at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, April 27, 2026. Soldiers gained hands-on experience that directly supports mission readiness and close combat effectiveness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin Stark) (Photo cropped and edited to emphasize subjects).