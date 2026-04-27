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    Main Space Fire Drill [Image 5 of 5]

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    Main Space Fire Drill

    PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Seaman Aaron Rolle 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Machinist Mate Fireman Guang Tian, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), enters a space during a main space fire drill April 23, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron J. Rolle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 21:04
    Photo ID: 9644207
    VIRIN: 260423-N-GN902-2029
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 6.87 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Main Space Fire Drill [Image 5 of 5], by SN Aaron Rolle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    LHD
    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2

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