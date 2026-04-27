Machinist Mate Fireman Guang Tian, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), enters a space during a main space fire drill April 23, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron J. Rolle)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 21:04
|Photo ID:
|9644207
|VIRIN:
|260423-N-GN902-2029
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|6.87 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Main Space Fire Drill [Image 5 of 5], by SN Aaron Rolle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.