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Chief Aviation Machinist’s Mate Mitchell Beer, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), uses a sound-powered telephone to relay information during a main space fire drill April 23, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron J. Rolle)