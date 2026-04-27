Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Technician Airman Anne Bakiny, right, assists Aviation Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Connie Olguin in donning a firefighting ensemble in the hangar bay aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex during a main space fire drill April 23, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron J. Rolle)