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Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Airman Kiara Quintero, right, assists Aviation Technician Airman Carlie Simon in donning a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) in the hangar bay aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex during a main space fire drill April 23, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron J. Rolle)