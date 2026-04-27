Main Space Fire Drill

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Culinary Specialist 1st Class Julius Nomil, center, trains Aviation Technician Airman Samuel Rainford on fire hose handling in the upper vehicle deck aboard the wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) April 23, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron J. Rolle)