Sailor sharpens skills during active shooter drill at MCAGCC Twentynine Palms

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First responders transport simulated casualties to Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms medical staff during a simulated active shooter and bomb threat exercise March 31, 2026, at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms. The scenario tested coordination across the full continuum of care, from initial response at the scene to treatment within the hospital. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Jones, NMRTC/NH Twentynine Palms public affairs officer)