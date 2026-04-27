Sailor sharpens skills during active shooter drill at MCAGCC Twentynine Palms

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Marine Corps law enforcement personnel respond to a simulated active shooter and bomb threat scenario March 31, 2026, at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms. The exercise tested emergency response procedures, coordination among first responders, and the full continuum of care, from initial response to treatment at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Jones, NMRTC/NH Twentynine Palms public affairs officer)