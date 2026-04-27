Marine Corps law enforcement personnel respond to a simulated active shooter and bomb threat scenario March 31, 2026, at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms. The exercise tested emergency response procedures, coordination among first responders, and the full continuum of care, from initial response to treatment at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Jones, NMRTC/NH Twentynine Palms public affairs officer)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 18:14
|Photo ID:
|9643759
|VIRIN:
|260331-N-SE727-5944
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|616.72 KB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailor sharpens skills during active shooter drill at MCAGCC Twentynine Palms [Image 17 of 17], by Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sailor sharpens skills during active shooter drill at MCAGCC Twentynine Palms
No keywords found.