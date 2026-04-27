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    Sailor sharpens skills during active shooter drill at MCAGCC Twentynine Palms [Image 3 of 17]

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    Sailor sharpens skills during active shooter drill at MCAGCC Twentynine Palms

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2026

    Photo by Christopher Jones 

    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms

    Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Thuan Nguyen, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Twentynine Palms, observes Marine Corps law enforcement personnel during a simulated active shooter and bomb threat exercise March 31, 2026, at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms. The training scenario tested emergency response procedures, coordination among first responders, and the full continuum of care, from initial response to treatment at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Jones, NMRTC/NH Twentynine Palms public affairs officer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 18:14
    Photo ID: 9643747
    VIRIN: 260331-N-SE727-2603
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 860.91 KB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sailor sharpens skills during active shooter drill at MCAGCC Twentynine Palms [Image 17 of 17], by Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sailor sharpens skills during active shooter drill at MCAGCC Twentynine Palms
    Sailor sharpens skills during active shooter drill at MCAGCC Twentynine Palms
    Sailor sharpens skills during active shooter drill at MCAGCC Twentynine Palms
    Sailor sharpens skills during active shooter drill at MCAGCC Twentynine Palms
    Sailor sharpens skills during active shooter drill at MCAGCC Twentynine Palms
    Sailor sharpens skills during active shooter drill at MCAGCC Twentynine Palms
    Sailor sharpens skills during active shooter drill at MCAGCC Twentynine Palms
    Sailor sharpens skills during active shooter drill at MCAGCC Twentynine Palms
    Sailor sharpens skills during active shooter drill at MCAGCC Twentynine Palms
    Sailor sharpens skills during active shooter drill at MCAGCC Twentynine Palms
    Sailor sharpens skills during active shooter drill at MCAGCC Twentynine Palms
    Sailor sharpens skills during active shooter drill at MCAGCC Twentynine Palms
    Sailor sharpens skills during active shooter drill at MCAGCC Twentynine Palms
    Sailor sharpens skills during active shooter drill at MCAGCC Twentynine Palms
    Sailor sharpens skills during active shooter drill at MCAGCC Twentynine Palms
    Sailor sharpens skills during active shooter drill at MCAGCC Twentynine Palms
    Sailor sharpens skills during active shooter drill at MCAGCC Twentynine Palms

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    Navy, medicine, shooter, security, police, interoperability

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