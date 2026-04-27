Sailor sharpens skills during active shooter drill at MCAGCC Twentynine Palms

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Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Thuan Nguyen, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Twentynine Palms, observes Marine Corps law enforcement personnel during a simulated active shooter and bomb threat exercise March 31, 2026, at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms. The training scenario tested emergency response procedures, coordination among first responders, and the full continuum of care, from initial response to treatment at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Jones, NMRTC/NH Twentynine Palms public affairs officer)