Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, MWSS-371 perform SFO in Basco, Philippines

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ethan Moore, left, a loadmaster, and Capt. Remington Vail, a pilot, both assigned to the 40th Airlift Squadron, monitor communications and flight controls on a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft prior to landing at Clark Air Base, Philippines after completing a Specialized Fueling Operation with U.S. Marines in Basco in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026, April 22, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)