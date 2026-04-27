Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, MWSS-371 perform SFO in Basco, Philippines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gabriel Piefer, a loadmaster assigned to the 40th Airlift Squadron, observes fuel download on a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a Specialized Fueling Operation in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026, April 22, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)