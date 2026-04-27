Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, MWSS-371 perform SFO in Basco, Philippines

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U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 371, carry a fuel hose after downloading fuel from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft for a Specialized Fueling Operation in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026, in Basco, Philippines, April 22, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)