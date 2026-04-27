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    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, MWSS-371 perform SFO in Basco, Philippines [Image 4 of 10]

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    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, MWSS-371 perform SFO in Basco, Philippines

    BASCO, PHILIPPINES

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jade Caldwell 

    7th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ethan Moore, a loadmaster assigned to the 40th Airlift Squadron, and U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 371, connect a fuel hose to a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft for a Specialized Fueling Operation in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026, in Basco, Philippines, April 22, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 18:09
    Photo ID: 9643744
    VIRIN: 260422-F-BO786-1120
    Resolution: 5477x3651
    Size: 3.81 MB
    Location: BASCO, PH
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, MWSS-371 perform SFO in Basco, Philippines [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jade Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, MWSS-371 perform SFO in Basco, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, MWSS-371 perform SFO in Basco, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, MWSS-371 perform SFO in Basco, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, MWSS-371 perform SFO in Basco, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, MWSS-371 perform SFO in Basco, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, MWSS-371 perform SFO in Basco, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, MWSS-371 perform SFO in Basco, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, MWSS-371 perform SFO in Basco, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, MWSS-371 perform SFO in Basco, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, MWSS-371 perform SFO in Basco, Philippines

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    BK26
    Balikatan 2026

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