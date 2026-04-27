Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, MWSS-371 perform SFO in Basco, Philippines

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Remington Vail, a pilot assigned to the 40th Airlift Squadron, monitors flight controls on a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft prior to landing at Basco Airport for a Specialized Fueling Operation with U.S. Marines in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026, April 22, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)