Space Forces Southern completes first Human Performance Assessment at DM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Forces Southern Guardians pose for a group photo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 23, 2026. These Guardians completed their first Human Performance Assessment at Davis-Monthan, marking an early milestone for the unit following its activation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)