Space Forces - Southern completes first Human Performance Assessment at DM

Photo By Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd | U.S. Space Force Maj. Kevin “A-Ten” Aneshansley, Space Forces Southern director of training and exercises, performs a pushup during a Human Performance Assessment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 23, 2026. The HPA requires Guardians to complete a push-up component, a sit-up component, and a 2-mile run. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)&#xA;&#xA; see less | View Image Page

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. -- Guardians assigned to Space Forces - Southern completed their first-ever Human Performance Assessment on April 23, 2026, marking a historic milestone as the unit conducted an evaluation for the first time since its activation and a historical first for first at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

The assessment measured Guardians’ physical and mental readiness, highlighting Space Forces - Southern’s early efforts to build a mission-ready force within the U.S. Southern Command. As the unit’s first HPA, the event also showcased its shift toward a more continuous, holistic approach to fitness.

“The activation of Space Forces - Southern at Davis-Monthan on Dec. 1, 2025, marked a starting point for the future we’re building together. As we expand our work across the USSOUTHCOM region, our focus is on unlocking human potential, fostering resilience and continuously raising the bar for performance,” said Col. Brandon Alford, Space Forces - Southern commander. “Guided by a shared commitment to growth and accountability, we’re creating an environment where people are empowered to do their best work. Our first HPA is an early signal of that momentum, showing a team that’s proactive, adaptable and committed to improving every day.”

The assessment aligns with Department of War priorities to improve readiness by focusing on both mental and physical performance. The goal is to ensure Guardians can operate effectively in complex and changing environments.

“We operate in a complex and rapidly evolving environment that calls for clear thinking, adaptability and sustained performance. Recent guidance from leadership reinforces a shared priority: being fully prepared for what’s ahead by investing in both mental and physical well-being,” Alford said. “This HPA isn’t just a checkpoint, it’s a reflection of our commitment to continuous growth, accountability and collective strength. It signals a team focused on building capability, supporting one another and showing up ready to meet challenges with confidence.”

The assessment was organized by the unit’s fitness team and designed to measure overall performance, not just basic fitness standards. It is part of an ongoing effort to build consistency, accountability and long-term readiness across the force.

“Executing the first HPA at Davis-Monthan sets a historic milestone for Space Forces - Southern and the installation. Our Guardians triumphed over demanding physical requirements, demonstrating a commitment to continuous, holistic health rather than just a point-in-time evaluation,” said Maj. Ryan Vath, Space Forces - Southern Unit Fitness Cell leader. “Seeing them successfully navigate this assessment validates that we are prepared for the challenges ahead and ready to achieve lethality alongside the joint force.”

Through efforts like the first ever HPA at DMAFB, Space Forces - Southern reached an early but significant milestone in its activation history. The event reflects the unit’s initial step toward building a lasting culture of readiness, resilience, and sustained performance in support of joint operations across the region.