U.S. Space Force Maj. Michael “Doc” Quinn, Space Forces Southern deputy director of plans, strategy and engagements, performs a pushup during a Human Performance Assessment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 23, 2026. The HPA is the Space Force’s equivalent to the U.S. Air Force Fitness Assessment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 11:48
|Photo ID:
|9642378
|VIRIN:
|260422-F-NX073-1017
|Resolution:
|5650x3759
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Forces Southern completes first Human Performance Assessment at DM [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Space Forces - Southern completes first Human Performance Assessment at DM
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