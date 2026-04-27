Space Forces Southern completes first Human Performance Assessment at DM

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U.S. Space Force Maj. Michael “Doc” Quinn, Space Forces Southern deputy director of plans, strategy and engagements, performs a pushup during a Human Performance Assessment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 23, 2026. The HPA is the Space Force’s equivalent to the U.S. Air Force Fitness Assessment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)