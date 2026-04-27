Space Forces Southern completes first Human Performance Assessment at DM

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U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Daniel Morales Jr., Space Forces Southern chief of plans, performs a plank during a Human Performance Assessment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 23, 2026.The HPA is part of an ongoing effort to build consistency, accountability and long-term readiness across the force. Through the HPA, Space Forces Southern continues to build a culture focused on readiness, resilience, and sustained performance in support of joint operations across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)