U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Daniel Morales Jr., Space Forces Southern chief of plans, performs a plank during a Human Performance Assessment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 23, 2026.The HPA is part of an ongoing effort to build consistency, accountability and long-term readiness across the force. Through the HPA, Space Forces Southern continues to build a culture focused on readiness, resilience, and sustained performance in support of joint operations across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 11:48
|Photo ID:
|9642380
|VIRIN:
|260422-F-NX073-1129
|Resolution:
|5484x3649
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Forces Southern completes first Human Performance Assessment at DM [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Space Forces - Southern completes first Human Performance Assessment at DM
No keywords found.