Space Forces Southern completes first Human Performance Assessment at DM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Daniel Morales Jr., Space Forces Southern chief of plans, completes a 2-mile run during a Human Performance Assessment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 23, 2026. Through efforts like the HPA, Space Forces Southern continues to build a culture focused on readiness, resilience, and sustained performance in support of joint operations across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)