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    Space Forces Southern completes first Human Performance Assessment at DM [Image 6 of 7]

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    Space Forces Southern completes first Human Performance Assessment at DM

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Daniel Morales Jr., Space Forces Southern chief of plans, completes a 2-mile run during a Human Performance Assessment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 23, 2026. Through efforts like the HPA, Space Forces Southern continues to build a culture focused on readiness, resilience, and sustained performance in support of joint operations across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 11:48
    Photo ID: 9642381
    VIRIN: 260422-F-NX073-1257
    Resolution: 5071x3374
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Space Forces Southern completes first Human Performance Assessment at DM [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Space Forces Southern completes first Human Performance Assessment at DM
    Space Forces Southern completes first Human Performance Assessment at DM
    Space Forces Southern completes first Human Performance Assessment at DM
    Space Forces Southern completes first Human Performance Assessment at DM
    Space Forces Southern completes first Human Performance Assessment at DM
    Space Forces Southern completes first Human Performance Assessment at DM
    Space Forces Southern completes first Human Performance Assessment at DM

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