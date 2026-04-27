U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Daniel Morales Jr., Space Forces Southern chief of plans, completes a 2-mile run during a Human Performance Assessment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 23, 2026. Through efforts like the HPA, Space Forces Southern continues to build a culture focused on readiness, resilience, and sustained performance in support of joint operations across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 11:48
|Photo ID:
|9642381
|VIRIN:
|260422-F-NX073-1257
|Resolution:
|5071x3374
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Space Forces - Southern completes first Human Performance Assessment at DM
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