A cardio room is part of the newly consolidated base gym April 17, 2026 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The fitness project was coordinated by the 157th Force Support Squadron and came together with help from Airmen across the installation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Victoria Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 10:23
|Photo ID:
|9642151
|VIRIN:
|260417-Z-TW741-1042
|Resolution:
|2048x1362
|Size:
|359.94 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 157th Air Refueling Wing Consolidates Gym [Image 10 of 10], by 2nd Lt. Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.