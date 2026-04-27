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    157th Air Refueling Wing Consolidates Gym [Image 10 of 10]

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    157th Air Refueling Wing Consolidates Gym

    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    A cardio room is part of the newly consolidated base gym April 17, 2026 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The fitness project was coordinated by the 157th Force Support Squadron and came together with help from Airmen across the installation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Victoria Nelson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 10:23
    Photo ID: 9642151
    VIRIN: 260417-Z-TW741-1042
    Resolution: 2048x1362
    Size: 359.94 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 157th Air Refueling Wing Consolidates Gym [Image 10 of 10], by 2nd Lt. Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    157th Air Refueling Wing consolidates gym
    157th Air Refueling Wing Consolidates Gym
    157th Air Refueling Wing Consolidates Gym
    157th Air Refueling Wing Consolidates Gym
    157th Air Refueling Wing Consolidates Gym
    157th Air Refueling Wing Consolidates Gym
    157th Air Refueling Wing Consolidates Gym
    157th Air Refueling Wing Consolidates Gym
    157th Air Refueling Wing Consolidates Gym

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