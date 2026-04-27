157th Air Refueling Wing consolidates gym

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 157th Air Refueling Wing and the 64th Air Refueling Squadron move equipment into the newly consolidated base gym April 10, 2026 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The set up features a dedicated cardio room, stacked weight area and a CrossFit room with heavy lifting and high-intensity training equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Victoria Nelson)