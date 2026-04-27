Airmen from the 157th Air Refueling Wing and the 64th Air Refueling Squadron move equipment into the newly consolidated base gym April 10, 2026 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The set up features a dedicated cardio room, stacked weight area and a CrossFit room with heavy lifting and high-intensity training equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Victoria Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 10:29
|Photo ID:
|9642142
|VIRIN:
|260410-Z-TW741-1018
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.15 MB
|Location:
|NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 157th Air Refueling Wing Consolidates Gym [Image 10 of 10], by 2nd Lt. Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.