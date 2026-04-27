157th Air Refueling Wing consolidates gym

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Chief Master Sgt. Ryan Flynn, the senior enlisted leader with the 64th Air Refueling Squadron, lowers a weight machine on a truck bed April 10, 2026 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The equipment was collected from around the installation and moved into the newly designated base gym. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Victoria Nelson)