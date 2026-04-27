157th Air Refueling Wing consolidates gym

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Master Sgts. Eric Low, a biomedical equipment specialist and Meghan O'Regan, an aerospace medical technician, with the 157th Medical Group, send barbell plates into the base gym April 10, 2026 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The fitness project was coordinated by the 157th Force Support Squadron and came together with help from Airmen across the installation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Victoria Nelson)