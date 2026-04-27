157th Air Refueling Wing consolidates gym

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Airmen from the 157th Air Refueling Wing workout in the newly consolidated gym April 17, 2026 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The set up features a dedicated cardio room, stacked weight area and a CrossFit room with heavy lifting and high-intensity training equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Victoria Nelson)