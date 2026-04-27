Airmen from the 157th Air Refueling Wing workout in the newly consolidated gym April 17, 2026 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The set up features a dedicated cardio room, stacked weight area and a CrossFit room with heavy lifting and high-intensity training equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Victoria Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 10:28
|Photo ID:
|9642148
|VIRIN:
|260417-Z-TW741-1031
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 157th Air Refueling Wing Consolidates Gym [Image 10 of 10], by 2nd Lt. Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.