81st Flossenburg Memorial Ceremony

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Polish Soldiers stand in formation in the Valley of Death during the 81st Flossenburg Concentration Camp memorial ceremony in Flossenburg, Germany, April 26, 2026. The memorial serves as a mark in history and to honor the lives lost during World War II. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)