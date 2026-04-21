Polish Soldiers stand in formation in the Valley of Death during the 81st Flossenburg Concentration Camp memorial ceremony in Flossenburg, Germany, April 26, 2026. The memorial serves as a mark in history and to honor the lives lost during World War II. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2026 12:45
|Photo ID:
|9640895
|VIRIN:
|260426-A-XV403-1129
|Resolution:
|5904x3936
|Size:
|6.86 MB
|Location:
|FLOSSENBURG, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 81st Flossenburg Memorial Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Collin Mackall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.