81st Flossenburg Memorial Ceremony

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Staff of the Flossenburg Concentration Camp lead the line of wreaths to the Valley of Death during the 81st Flossenburg Concentration Camp memorial ceremony in Flossenburg, Germany, April 26, 2026. The memorial serves as a mark in history and to honor the lives lost during World War II. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)