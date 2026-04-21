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    81st Flossenburg Memorial Ceremony [Image 7 of 10]

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    81st Flossenburg Memorial Ceremony

    FLOSSENBURG, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.25.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall 

    7th Army Training Command

    Dr. Leon Weintraub, a survivor of the Flossenburg Concentration Camp, poses for photos after the 81st Flossenburg Concentration Camp memorial ceremony in Flossenburg, Germany, April 26, 2026. The memorial serves as a mark in history and to honor the lives lost during World War II. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 12:45
    Photo ID: 9640893
    VIRIN: 260426-A-XV403-1110
    Resolution: 5342x3561
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: FLOSSENBURG, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 81st Flossenburg Memorial Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Collin Mackall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    81st Flossenburg Memorial Ceremony
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    81st Flossenburg Memorial Ceremony
    81st Flossenburg Memorial Ceremony
    81st Flossenburg Memorial Ceremony
    81st Flossenburg Memorial Ceremony
    81st Flossenburg Memorial Ceremony
    81st Flossenburg Memorial Ceremony
    81st Flossenburg Memorial Ceremony

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