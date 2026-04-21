81st Flossenburg Memorial Ceremony

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U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 7th Army Training Commands Noncommissioned Officer Academy, stand in formation in the Valley of Death during the 81st Flossenburg Concentration Camp memorial ceremony in Flossenburg, Germany, April 26, 2026. The memorial serves as a mark in history and to honor the lives lost during World War II. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)