81st Flossenburg Memorial Ceremony

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A Polish Soldier leads the walking line to the Valley of Death while playing the snare drum during the 81st Flossenburg Concentration Camp memorial ceremony in Flossenburg, Germany, April 26, 2026. The memorial serves as a mark in history and to honor the lives lost during World War II. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)