Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 25th ID perform HIRAIN in Itbayat, Philippines

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class David Wiley, left, a loadmaster, and 1st Lt. Trevor Foutz, a pilot, both assigned to the 40th Airlift Squadron, secure an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System onto a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft after a HIMARS Rapid Insertion in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Itbayat, Philippines, April 23, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)