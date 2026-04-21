Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 25th ID perform HIRAIN in Itbayat, Philippines

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From left, U.S. Army Pfc. Chandler Daniels, M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System gunner, Staff Sgt. Jose Rivera-Flores, HIMARS chief, and Pfc. Rieley Glacan, HIMARS driver, all assigned to 25th Infantry Division Artillery, perform vehicle checks during a HIMARS Rapid Insertion in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Itbayat, Philippines, April 23, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)