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    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 25th ID perform HIRAIN in Itbayat, Philippines [Image 13 of 18]

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    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 25th ID perform HIRAIN in Itbayat, Philippines

    ITBAYAT, PHILIPPINES

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jade Caldwell 

    7th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Army M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System assigned to the 25th Infantry Division Artillery is parked outside a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft prior to loading during a HIMARS Rapid Insertion in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Itbayat, Philippines, April 23, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.25.2026 09:05
    Photo ID: 9639924
    VIRIN: 260423-F-BO786-1241
    Resolution: 5669x3779
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: ITBAYAT, PH
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 25th ID perform HIRAIN in Itbayat, Philippines [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Jade Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 25th ID perform HIRAIN in Itbayat, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 25th ID perform HIRAIN in Itbayat, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 25th ID perform HIRAIN in Itbayat, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 25th ID perform HIRAIN in Itbayat, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 25th ID perform HIRAIN in Itbayat, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 25th ID perform HIRAIN in Itbayat, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 25th ID perform HIRAIN in Itbayat, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 25th ID perform HIRAIN in Itbayat, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 25th ID perform HIRAIN in Itbayat, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 25th ID perform HIRAIN in Itbayat, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 25th ID perform HIRAIN in Itbayat, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 25th ID perform HIRAIN in Itbayat, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 25th ID perform HIRAIN in Itbayat, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 25th ID perform HIRAIN in Itbayat, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 25th ID perform HIRAIN in Itbayat, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 25th ID perform HIRAIN in Itbayat, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 25th ID perform HIRAIN in Itbayat, Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 25th ID perform HIRAIN in Itbayat, Philippines

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    HIMARS
    BK26
    Balikatan 2026

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