A U.S. Army M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System assigned to 25th Infantry Division Artillery performs a dry-fire exercise during a HIMARS Rapid Insertion in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Itbayat, Philippines, April 23, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2026 09:05
|Photo ID:
|9639922
|VIRIN:
|260423-F-BO786-1216
|Resolution:
|5068x2851
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|ITBAYAT, PH
|Web Views:
|19
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 25th ID perform HIRAIN in Itbayat, Philippines [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Jade Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.