Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 25th ID perform HIRAIN in Itbayat, Philippines

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A U.S. Army M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System assigned to the 25th Infantry Division Artillery is parked in front of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a HIMARS Rapid Insertion in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Itbayat, Philippines, April 23, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)