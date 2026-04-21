Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation

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U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing Commander, coins Master Sgt. Cecilia Ayon, 49th Support Squadron Airman Leadership Commandant, center, during the graduation of Joel C. Mayo Airman Leadership School Class 26-C at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 23, 2026. Ayon is recognized for her exceptional leadership, mentorship, and lasting impact she has had on the Airman Leadership School.