Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tycharn Harvey, right, Airman Leadership Graduate, accepts the Distinguished Graduate Award from Holloman Top III President Master Sgt. Silva Cruz during the graduation of Joel C. Mayo Airman Leadership School Class 26-C at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 23, 2023. The distinguished graduate award is presented to the top 10% of graduates for their performance in academic evaluations and demonstration of leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jose Veras)