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    Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation [Image 9 of 10]

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    Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Airman Jose Veras 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ashley Kiser, center, Airman Leadership Graduate, accepts the John L. Levitow Award from Chief Master Sgt. Erica Narciso, left, and Retired Chief Master Sgt. Mac, during the graduation of Joel C. Mayo Airman Leadership School Class 26-C at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 23, 2026.The John L. Levitow Award is presented to the student demonstrating the highest level of leadership and scholastic performance and is partially determined by the assignment of points by their peers.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jose Veras)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 18:27
    Photo ID: 9639525
    VIRIN: 260423-F-SP796-1065
    Resolution: 2727x1814
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Jose Veras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation
    Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation
    Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation
    Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation
    Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation
    Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation
    Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation
    Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation
    Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation
    Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation

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