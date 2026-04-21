Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ashley Kiser, center, Airman Leadership Graduate, accepts the John L. Levitow Award from Chief Master Sgt. Erica Narciso, left, and Retired Chief Master Sgt. Mac, during the graduation of Joel C. Mayo Airman Leadership School Class 26-C at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 23, 2026.The John L. Levitow Award is presented to the student demonstrating the highest level of leadership and scholastic performance and is partially determined by the assignment of points by their peers.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jose Veras)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 18:27
|Photo ID:
|9639525
|VIRIN:
|260423-F-SP796-1065
|Resolution:
|2727x1814
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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