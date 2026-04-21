Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ray Padilla, Airman Leadership Graduate, right, receives an Academic Achievement Award, from Mrs. Lany Cooper, left, during the graduation of Joel C. Mayo Airman Leadership School Class 26-C at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 23, 2026. The academic award is presented to the student with the highest overall average on all academic evaluations and demonstrations of leadership.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jose Veras)