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    Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation [Image 2 of 10]

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    Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Airman Jose Veras 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ray Padilla, Airman Leadership Graduate, right, receives an Academic Achievement Award, from Mrs. Lany Cooper, left, during the graduation of Joel C. Mayo Airman Leadership School Class 26-C at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 23, 2026. The academic award is presented to the student with the highest overall average on all academic evaluations and demonstrations of leadership.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jose Veras)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 18:27
    Photo ID: 9639514
    VIRIN: 260423-F-SP796-1056
    Resolution: 2907x1934
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Jose Veras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation
    Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation
    Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation
    Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation
    Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation
    Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation
    Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation
    Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation
    Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation
    Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation

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