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    Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation [Image 5 of 10]

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    Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Airman Jose Veras 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Trevor Hurt, Airman Leadership Graduate, accepts the Commandant’s Award from U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tori De Dios, left, Master Sgt. Cecilia Ayon, center left, and Tech Sgt. Ephrian Davis, during the graduation of Joel C. Mayo Airman Leadership School Class 26-C at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 23, 2026. The Commandant’s award is selected by the ALS commandant and is presented to the student who best demonstrates the characteristics of an effective leader. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jose Veras)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 18:27
    Photo ID: 9639520
    VIRIN: 260423-F-SP796-1059
    Resolution: 3176x2113
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Jose Veras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation
    Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation
    Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation
    Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation
    Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation
    Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation
    Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation
    Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation
    Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation
    Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation

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    Graduation Ceremony
    Holloman Air Force Base
    Airman Leadership School Class 26-C

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