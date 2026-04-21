Class 26-C Airman Leadership School Graduation

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Trevor Hurt, Airman Leadership Graduate, accepts the Commandant’s Award from U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tori De Dios, left, Master Sgt. Cecilia Ayon, center left, and Tech Sgt. Ephrian Davis, during the graduation of Joel C. Mayo Airman Leadership School Class 26-C at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 23, 2026. The Commandant’s award is selected by the ALS commandant and is presented to the student who best demonstrates the characteristics of an effective leader. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jose Veras)