U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kyle Failor, 19th Civil Engineer Squadron Electrical Systems noncommissioned officer in-charge, tightens a screw on an electrical outlet during a Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force (BEEF) training, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 16, 2026. Engineers simulated rebuilding a torn apart building for preparation to be able to operate in contested environments during disasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kameron Green)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 15:10
|Photo ID:
|9639133
|VIRIN:
|260416-F-BC369-1597
|Resolution:
|5024x3343
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 19th CES participates in Prime BEEF training [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Kameron Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.