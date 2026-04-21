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    19th CES participates in Prime BEEF training [Image 3 of 5]

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    19th CES participates in Prime BEEF training

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Airman Kameron Green 

    19th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kyle Failor, 19th Civil Engineer Squadron Electrical Systems noncommissioned officer in-charge, tightens a screw on an electrical outlet during a Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force (BEEF) training, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 16, 2026. Engineers simulated rebuilding a torn apart building for preparation to be able to operate in contested environments during disasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kameron Green)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 15:10
    Photo ID: 9639133
    VIRIN: 260416-F-BC369-1597
    Resolution: 5024x3343
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 19th CES participates in Prime BEEF training [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Kameron Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    19th CES participates in Prime BEEF training
    19th CES participates in Prime BEEF training
    19th CES participates in Prime BEEF training
    19th CES participates in PRIME BEEF training
    19th CES participates in PRIME BEEF training

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