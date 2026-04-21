19th CES participates in Prime BEEF training

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kyle Failor, 19th Civil Engineer Squadron Electrical Systems noncommissioned officer in-charge, tightens a screw on an electrical outlet during a Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force (BEEF) training, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 16, 2026. Engineers simulated rebuilding a torn apart building for preparation to be able to operate in contested environments during disasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kameron Green)