19th CES participates in Prime BEEF training

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U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 19th Civil Engineer Squadron Pavement and Heavy Equipment flight inspect a tailgate for safety concerns during a Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force (BEEF) training at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 16, 2026. During the exercise, “DIRT Boyz” were required to properly remove a dump truck tailgate to ensure standards are being met for safety, equipment preservation, and mission efficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kameron Green)