U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 19th Civil Engineer Squadron Pavement and Heavy Equipment flight inspect a tailgate for safety concerns during a Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force (BEEF) training at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 16, 2026. During the exercise, “DIRT Boyz” were required to properly remove a dump truck tailgate to ensure standards are being met for safety, equipment preservation, and mission efficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kameron Green)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 15:10
|Photo ID:
|9639130
|VIRIN:
|260416-F-BC369-1386
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 19th CES participates in Prime BEEF training [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Kameron Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.