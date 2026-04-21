19th CES participates in Prime BEEF training

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anthony Pezzulli, 19th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordinance Disposal technician, checks to see if a simulated casualty is breathing, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 16, 2026. Identifying and treating respiratory issues on the battlefield prevents the brain from failing due to lack of oxygen and manages shock. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kameron Green)