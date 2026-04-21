U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Sanders, 19th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal team leader, left, and Senior Airman Jack Ryan 19th CES Explosive Ordinance Disposal team member, checks a simulated casualty for life-threatening injuries during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) exercise, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 16, 2026. TCCC is a lifesaving framework commonly used to prevent battlefield casualties where access to higher level care is limited. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kameron Green)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 15:10
|Photo ID:
|9639125
|VIRIN:
|260416-F-BC369-1759
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.05 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 19th CES participates in PRIME BEEF training [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Kameron Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.