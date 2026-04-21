19th CES participates in Prime BEEF training

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Sanders, 19th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal team leader, left, and Senior Airman Jack Ryan 19th CES Explosive Ordinance Disposal team member, checks a simulated casualty for life-threatening injuries during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) exercise, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 16, 2026. TCCC is a lifesaving framework commonly used to prevent battlefield casualties where access to higher level care is limited. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kameron Green)