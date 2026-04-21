19th CES participates in Prime BEEF training

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Henry Wend, 19th Civil Engineer Squadron Water and Fuels Systems Maintenance specialist, lies prone in a defensive fighting position during a Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force (BEEF) training, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 15, 2026. Air Force personnel took part in a training exercise where they learned how different buildings and structures in any environment can be used for protection during dangerous situations.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kameron Green)