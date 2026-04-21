U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Henry Wend, 19th Civil Engineer Squadron Water and Fuels Systems Maintenance specialist, lies prone in a defensive fighting position during a Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force (BEEF) training, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 15, 2026. Air Force personnel took part in a training exercise where they learned how different buildings and structures in any environment can be used for protection during dangerous situations.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kameron Green)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 15:10
|Photo ID:
|9639122
|VIRIN:
|260415-F-BC369-1145
|Resolution:
|3922x2638
|Size:
|887.59 KB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 19th CES participates in Prime BEEF training [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Kameron Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.