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    Earth Day Initiative Highlights Community Partnership at Ramstein [Image 5 of 5]

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    Earth Day Initiative Highlights Community Partnership at Ramstein

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Sampson 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Children from Vogelweh Elementary School participate in games and quiz activities during an Earth Day community event at Vogelweh Military Complex, April 22, 2026. The activities, supported by staff from the environmental office, encouraged engagement and learning through interactive play. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Sampson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 07:33
    Photo ID: 9637425
    VIRIN: 260421-F-OS112-9731
    Resolution: 4741x3022
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Earth Day Initiative Highlights Community Partnership at Ramstein [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Earth Day Initiative Highlights Community Partnership at Ramstein
    Earth Day Initiative Highlights Community Partnership at Ramstein
    Earth Day Initiative Highlights Community Partnership at Ramstein
    Earth Day Initiative Highlights Community Partnership at Ramstein
    Earth Day Initiative Highlights Community Partnership at Ramstein

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