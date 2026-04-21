Children from Vogelweh Elementary School participate in games and quiz activities during an Earth Day community event at Vogelweh Military Complex, April 22, 2026. The activities, supported by staff from the environmental office, encouraged engagement and learning through interactive play. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Sampson)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 07:33
|Photo ID:
|9637425
|VIRIN:
|260421-F-OS112-9731
|Resolution:
|4741x3022
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Earth Day Initiative Highlights Community Partnership at Ramstein [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.