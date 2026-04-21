Leadership from the 86th Civil Engineer Group and representatives from the German state forestry department and local forestry office begin planting a tree during an Earth Day event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 21, 2026. The effort highlighted ongoing cooperation between U.S. forces and host nation partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Sampson)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 07:33
|Photo ID:
|9637421
|VIRIN:
|260420-F-OS112-7032
|Resolution:
|4475x3347
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Earth Day Initiative Highlights Community Partnership at Ramstein [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.