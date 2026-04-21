Earth Day Initiative Highlights Community Partnership at Ramstein

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Leadership from the 86th Civil Engineer Group and representatives from the German state forestry department and local forestry office begin planting a tree during an Earth Day event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 21, 2026. The effort highlighted ongoing cooperation between U.S. forces and host nation partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Sampson)