A student from Vogelweh Elementary School plants a bush during an Earth Day event at Vogelweh Military Complex, April 22, 2026. The activity gave students an opportunity to contribute directly to improving shared community spaces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Sampson)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 07:33
|Photo ID:
|9637422
|VIRIN:
|260421-F-OS112-2371
|Resolution:
|5885x3140
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Earth Day Initiative Highlights Community Partnership at Ramstein [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.