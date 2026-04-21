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    Earth Day Initiative Highlights Community Partnership at Ramstein [Image 4 of 5]

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    Earth Day Initiative Highlights Community Partnership at Ramstein

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Sampson 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A student from Vogelweh Elementary School plants a bush during an Earth Day event at Vogelweh Military Complex, April 22, 2026. The activity gave students an opportunity to contribute directly to improving shared community spaces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Sampson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 07:33
    Photo ID: 9637422
    VIRIN: 260421-F-OS112-2371
    Resolution: 5885x3140
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Earth Day Initiative Highlights Community Partnership at Ramstein [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Earth Day Initiative Highlights Community Partnership at Ramstein
    Earth Day Initiative Highlights Community Partnership at Ramstein
    Earth Day Initiative Highlights Community Partnership at Ramstein
    Earth Day Initiative Highlights Community Partnership at Ramstein
    Earth Day Initiative Highlights Community Partnership at Ramstein

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