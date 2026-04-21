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    Earth Day Initiative Highlights Community Partnership at Ramstein [Image 1 of 5]

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    Earth Day Initiative Highlights Community Partnership at Ramstein

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Sampson 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Leadership from the 86th Civil Engineer Group and 86th Civil Engineer Squadron, along with host nation partners and representatives from the German state and federal forestry departments pose for a group photo during an Earth Day event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 21, 2026. The gathering recognized continued partnership and shared commitment to improving installation grounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Sampson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 07:33
    Photo ID: 9637423
    VIRIN: 260420-F-OS112-6180
    Resolution: 4266x2248
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Earth Day Initiative Highlights Community Partnership at Ramstein [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Earth Day Initiative Highlights Community Partnership at Ramstein
    Earth Day Initiative Highlights Community Partnership at Ramstein
    Earth Day Initiative Highlights Community Partnership at Ramstein
    Earth Day Initiative Highlights Community Partnership at Ramstein
    Earth Day Initiative Highlights Community Partnership at Ramstein

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    community
    Ramstein AB

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