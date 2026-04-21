Leadership from the 86th Civil Engineer Group and 86th Civil Engineer Squadron, along with host nation partners and representatives from the German state and federal forestry departments pose for a group photo during an Earth Day event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 21, 2026. The gathering recognized continued partnership and shared commitment to improving installation grounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Sampson)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 07:33
|Photo ID:
|9637423
|VIRIN:
|260420-F-OS112-6180
|Resolution:
|4266x2248
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Earth Day Initiative Highlights Community Partnership at Ramstein [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.