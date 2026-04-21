Earth Day Initiative Highlights Community Partnership at Ramstein

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Leadership from the 86th Civil Engineer Group and 86th Civil Engineer Squadron, along with host nation partners and representatives from the German state and federal forestry departments pose for a group photo during an Earth Day event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 21, 2026. The gathering recognized continued partnership and shared commitment to improving installation grounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Sampson)