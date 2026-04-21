U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Katherine Paulson, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, delivers opening remarks during an Earth Day event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 21, 2026. The remarks emphasized collaboration between base leadership and host nation partners in supporting environmental improvements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Sampson)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 07:33
|Photo ID:
|9637419
|VIRIN:
|260421-F-OS112-1136
|Resolution:
|2584x2195
|Size:
|825.62 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Earth Day Initiative Highlights Community Partnership at Ramstein [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.