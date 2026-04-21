Earth Day Initiative Highlights Community Partnership at Ramstein

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Katherine Paulson, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, delivers opening remarks during an Earth Day event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 21, 2026. The remarks emphasized collaboration between base leadership and host nation partners in supporting environmental improvements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Sampson)